Entertainment

'Peninsula’ racks up $48m in 15 countries, tops global box office

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Aug 14, 2020 - 12:11       Updated : Aug 14, 2020 - 12:11
"Peninsula" (NEW)

Less than a month since the Korean zombie flick opened locally on July 15, “Peninsula” is topping box offices worldwide.

According to the film’s local distributor Next Entertainment World on Friday, the zombie blockbuster has exceeded $48 million in sales at box offices in more than 15 countries.

In Taiwan, where the film opened the same day as it did in South Korea, the film racked up almost $11 million in sales, the best output achieved by any movie in the country this year.

In Vietnam, the film‘s accumulated ticket sales reached $3.5 million, outperforming “Parasite” (2019) as the most-watched Korean film in Vietnamese theaters. In Singapore, the film also replaced the previously most popular Korean film, “1917,” garnering almost $1.9 million in sales.

In Canada, where the South Korean thriller flick opened the doors of the local theaters following a COVID-19 shutdown, “Peninsula” amassed $1.2 million in sales last weekend and topped the local box office.

Following its success in Canada, the film is expected to his US theaters on Aug. 21.

According to New, as of Friday, “Peninsula” has opened in 21 countries, including Australia and New Zealand, which released the film on Thursday. “Peninsula” also has confirmed its release in more European countries, including the UK, France, Germany and Spain, in the coming fall season, according to the film distributor.

A sequel to the global smash-hit “Train to Busan” in 2016, “Peninsula” -- also from director Yeon Sang-ho -- shows the aftermath of the zombie outbreak four years prior and the survivors’ last fight for an escape from the apocalypse. The film is fronted by Korean stars Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun.


By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
