United Nations Command launches official website

(United Nations Command's official website-Yonhap)
The United Nations Command (UNC) launched an official website as it marked the 70th anniversary of its establishment, officials said, in a move seen as part of the US-led entity's push to strengthen its presence and roles on the Korean Peninsula.
The website, www.unc.mil
, introduces its mission, multilateral contributors, history and roles "in preserving security, stability and enduring peace on the Korean Peninsula," UNC said on its Facebook page on Friday.
The UNC had previously shared the website with US Forces Korea.
The UNC was established on July 24, 1950, upon the outbreak of the Korean War, as the world's first unified command structure, to command the multinational military forces supporting South Korea. Since the Armistice Agreement that halted the three-year war, the UNC has been in charge of enforcing the agreement.
The UNC has taken various measures under a revitalization campaign in recent years, such as having more officials exclusively dedicated to UNC roles, rather than taking multiple responsibilities for USFK or the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command.