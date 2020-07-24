Seoul to make changes to free COVID-19 treatment for foreigners.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun answers questions at the National Assembly on Friday. Yonhap



The government will revise regulations to prevent foreign nationals abusing South Korea’s medical system to be treated for COVID-19 at no cost, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Friday.



Speaking at the National Assembly’s interpellation session, Chung said that he is aware of concerns that the government providing free treatment for COVID-19 to foreigners and that related regulations will be revised.



“The state treating patients with infectious diseases regardless of nationality has to do with preventing spread in local communities,” Chung said.



“The decision to revise regulations was made in light of the fact that there could be cases of abuse (of the system) and that the cost is increasing with the rising numbers (of confirmed cases).”



Chung said that changes will be made so that nationals of countries that provide free treatment for South Koreans will be given free treatment, and individuals from countries that do not provide free treatment will be charged the cost of testing or treatment.



“(Changes) will be made on principle of reciprocity, but exemptions will be placed for nationals of very poor countries,” Chung said.



