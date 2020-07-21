 Back To Top
Life&Style

Walking above Seoul

Sky Bridge Tour to open at top of Lotte World Tower

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jul 21, 2020 - 16:15       Updated : Jul 21, 2020 - 16:15
A view from the Sky Bridge at Lotte World Tower (Im Eun-byel/The Korea Herald)
A view from the Sky Bridge at Lotte World Tower (Im Eun-byel/The Korea Herald)

Lotte World Adventure will launch its Sky Bridge Tour program Friday from the top of its observatory, Seoul Sky, at Lotte World Tower.

Lotte World Tower, a 123-story skyscraper in eastern Seoul, will add the Sky Bridge Tour program to its activity list. The program allows participants to cross the outdoor Sky Bridge, which connects the tower’s two structures.
 
The Sky Bridge Tour (Lotte World Adventure)
The Sky Bridge Tour (Lotte World Adventure)


The 11-meter bridge is situated 541 meters above ground. It will be the first time the tower’s uppermost structures are opened to the public. Tour participants can enjoy a 360-degree view of Seoul.

The one-hour tour can accommodate up to 12 people at a time. The tour begins from Sky Station on the 117th floor. After receiving safety instructions, the participants can put on safety gear and a brief tour of Seoul Sky will follow.

On the Sky Bridge, the instructor will invite visitors to walk on the bridge with their eyes closed, then jump and sit on it with their feet hanging off.

Tours run Wednesday to Sunday from 1-7 p.m. and cost 100,000 won ($83.43) per person, inclusive of photo services.

“We are happy to present the new high-altitude thrill activity to guests,” Choi Hong-hun, the head of Lotte World Adventure, said. “We will work on making Seoul Sky more than just an observatory, but a global culture complex establishment with performances, exhibitions and activities.”

Lotte World Tower opened in April 2017. The 555-meter-high building is a member of the World Federation of Great Towers, along with the Empire State Building and the Eiffel Tower.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
