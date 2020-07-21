Walking above Seoul

A view from the Sky Bridge at Lotte World Tower (Im Eun-byel/The Korea Herald)



Lotte World Adventure will launch its Sky Bridge Tour program Friday from the top of its observatory, Seoul Sky, at Lotte World Tower.



Lotte World Tower, a 123-story skyscraper in eastern Seoul, will add the Sky Bridge Tour program to its activity list. The program allows participants to cross the outdoor Sky Bridge, which connects the tower’s two structures.



The Sky Bridge Tour (Lotte World Adventure)