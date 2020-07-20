 Back To Top
Business

SsangYong reveals teaser of first EV E100

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jul 20, 2020 - 15:03       Updated : Jul 20, 2020 - 15:03
Teaser of SsangYong Motor’s first electric car E100
Teaser of SsangYong Motor's first electric car E100
SsangYong Motor on Monday unveiled a teaser image of its first electric vehicle, which has been developed under the project name “E100.”

The automaker’s new, electric subcompact sport utility vehicle is set to be released in the first half of next year.

Prior to the launch of the new EV, the automaker released an image that graphically expresses its exterior design.

The firm said the overall design is based on a streamlined line that reflects aerodynamics optimized for urban driving. Aluminum hood was applied to lighten weight and optimize the center of gravity while a closed radiator grille was used to maximize energy efficiency.

SsangYong attempted a biomimetic approach from nature by utilizing shark fin and riblet shapes that minimize air resistance.

“We expect the new car to bring a breath of fresh air into the market through future-oriented interior and exterior design and differentiated products,” said a company official.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

