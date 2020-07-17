 Back To Top
Business

#Hyundai Robotics, HEC to jointly develop construction robots

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jul 17, 2020 - 11:31       Updated : Jul 17, 2020 - 11:31
By Shin Ji-hye

South Korea’s Hyundai Robotics said Friday it has joined hands with Hyundai Engineering & Construction to develop products for the construction sector.
The two affiliates of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on research and development of construction robotics technologies.
Under the agreement, they will jointly develop robots for construction sites, as well as mobile service robots and core technologies for autonomous driving at construction sites and in buildings.
The robots will be used to drill holes and carry out painting, welding and bricklaying. Hyundai Robotics will be in charge of developing cooperative robots and vision technologies, while HEC will apply motion control and self-driving technologies.
In addition, they will jointly establish software to integrate indoor and outdoor self-driving technologies. The two companies will also review the mobile service robot business, which can provide services such as delivering parcels to apartments and offices.
Hyundai Robotics started as a business unit within HHI in 1984 and developed the first automotive robot and liquid-crystal display transport robot here. It was spun off in May.
According to US-based research firm Global Industry Analyst, the global construction robot market is expected to grow 16.4 percent annually from 2020 to reach $252.5 million by 2027.

Caption: Hyundai Robotics signs a memorandum of understanding with Hyundai Engineering & Construction on Thursday on joint research and development of construction robotics technology. (Hyundai Heavy Industries Group)
