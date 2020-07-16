SK Gas launches hydrogen charging station with café, unmanned convenience store

SK Gas Eco Station (SK Gas)
SK Gas said Thursday it has introduced its first Eco Station, a hydrogen and liquefied petroleum gas charging station equipped with café, unmanned convenience store and premium DIY car washing facility.
According to South Korea’s leading LPG supplier, it opened its first Eco Station in Namdong-gu, Incheon. The Eco Station, which was previously an LPG charging station, added a hydrogen charging facility last November and recently installed unmanned CU convenience store and DIY car washing facility “Wash Holic Park.”
SK Gas will roll out two to three more Eco Stations this year and begin wide expansion starting next year, the company said.
Econ Station’s Wash Holic Park can accommodate 10 vehicles at the same time. Visitors can also relax in the café and terrace on the second floor of the CU convenience store. About 40 hydrogen vehicles visit Eco Station every day.
