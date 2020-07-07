 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

SPO conductor wins 3rd place at Mahler Competition

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jul 7, 2020 - 16:22       Updated : Jul 7, 2020 - 16:22
Associate Conductor Wilson Ng (Peter Adamik)
Associate Conductor Wilson Ng (Peter Adamik)

The associate conductor of the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra Wilson Ng has won the third place at the 2020 Mahler Competition.

The Mahler Competition is a triennial competition for conductors under 35 organized by the Bamberg Symphony.

This year’s competition was held from June 29 to July 5 in Bamberg, Germany. It was the first in-person international music competition to be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was live streamed via Facebook and YouTube.

A total of 334 contenders participated in the competition, and 16 of them were invited to the official event. Ng, one of the three finalists, conducted Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 in G major for the finals.

According to the SPO, Ng was held up at the airport in Germany for two days for safety measures against the COVID-19 crisis, and arrived in Bamberg just in time for the competition.

Jakub Hrusa, the Chief Conductor of the Bamberg Symphony, and Marina Mahler, the composer’s granddaughter, were two members of the jury.

Born in Hong Kong, Ng started his music career as a flutist. After moving on to conducting, he studied at the Berlin University of the Arts.

Ng was appointed to the associate conductor position of the SPO in January 2019 through an open competition.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114