Merck starts next-gen semiconductor materials center in Korea

The K-ATeC facility is seen as the tall white building in the center. (Merck)

Global science and technology company Merck has opened the Korea Advanced Technology Center in Songtan Industrial Complex in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, the company said Tuesday.



“K-ATeC,” according to Merck, is a state-of-the-art facility that supports research and development for chemical mechanical polishing slurries as well as for the post-CMP cleaning of cutting-edge semiconductor devices.





Anand Nambiar, global head of Semiconductor Materials within Merck performance Materials (Merck)