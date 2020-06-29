Most victims of dating violence in Korea are women: police

(123rf)
Women are far more likely to be victims of violence in a relationship than men, according to police statistics.
Last year, police charged 9,858 people with crimes against their intimate partners, including murder, rape, battery and stalking. Women were victims in 9,682 of those cases.
Emotional and verbal abuse in a relationship often leads to physical or sexual assault or even murder, police said, which is why seeking help early on is important.
Korea Women’s Hotline’s analysis of crimes reported by the media shows at least one woman was killed or nearly killed by their male partners every 1.8 days in 2019. The figure excludes crimes that were not covered by the media.
Police said they were working closely with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family to raise awareness of and encourage the reporting of dating and domestic violence, which are common forms of violence against girls and women.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)