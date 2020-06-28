 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung to launch 2 foldable smartphones in H2: sources

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 28, 2020 - 09:05       Updated : Jun 28, 2020 - 09:05
File photo (Yonhap)
File photo (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. is expected to launch two new foldable smartphones in the second half of the year, with an affordable foldable handset model likely to come out next year, industry sources said Sunday.

Samsung is projected to unveil the Galaxy Fold 2 and the 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip at an event in August, along with its flagship phablet Galaxy Note 20 series, according to the sources.

But its affordable foldable smartphone, presumably named the Galaxy Fold Lite, is not likely to make its debut at the event, they said.

The South Korean tech giant has been rumored to introduce a version of its foldable smartphone that sells for nearly half the price of a regular Galaxy Fold.

Foreign tech reviewers have predicted that the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 7.7-inch screen when unfolded, while having a 6.23-inch cover display, both larger than its predecessor's 7.3-inch and 4.6-inch displays, respectively.

Samsung is expected to use ultra-thin glass (UTG) for the Galaxy Fold 2, as it did it for the Galaxy Z Flip. However, many predicted that the second generation of the Galaxy Fold is not likely to sport the S-Pen.

The 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip is not expected to have major changes in specifications from the first model, according to the sources.

Samsung's unveiling of the new foldable smartphones will come amid stiff competition from Huawei Technologies Co. and Microsoft Corp.

China's Huawei is reportedly planning to release its Mate X2, while Microsoft is looking to introduce the Surface Duo in the third quarter of the year. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114