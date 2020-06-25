Amorepacific, Bokwang Investment to become related via marriage

Suh Min-jeong (Amorepacific Group)
Amorepacific Group Chairman Suh Kyung-bae’s eldest daughter is getting engaged to the first son of Bokwang Investment Corp. Chairman Hong Seok-joon this weekend, according to industry sources Thursday.
Suh Min-jeong and Hong Jeong-hwan, who started dating early this year after being introduced by an acquaintance, are set to hold an engagement ceremony at Shilla Hotel in Seoul at around 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Both work at their fathers’ companies. Suh is the second-largest shareholder of Amorepacific after her father, holding 2.93 percent stake. Hong currently holds 0.52 percent of BGF stocks and 1.56 percent of BGF Retail, two affiliates of Bokwang Group.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
