 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Cyworld’s fate hinges on court’s decision

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jun 23, 2020 - 16:19       Updated : Jun 23, 2020 - 16:19

The future of Cyworld, a social media platform that was very popular years ago, depends on a final court ruling on CEO Jeon Jae-wan, according to industry sources Tuesday.

Jeon has been indicted on charges of failing to pay a total of 1 billion won ($830 million) to his former employees after the company suffered financial difficulties. The trial is scheduled on July 25 at Seoul Eastern District Court.

If the court next month rules that Jeon is largely responsible for the payment delays, it would make more difficult for him to find investors to continue the business, the sources said.

Cyworld launched in 1999 and was purchased by SK Communications in 2003. It became one of the first social media companies here to be profitable, and once had as many as 25 million users.. However, it began to lose appeal with the expansion of foreign platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Regardless of efforts to revamp the service, it failed to recover.

According to sources, Jeon is likely to take steps to terminate operations if the court rules against him.

If the court rules in favor of Jeon, he will have more leeway to find investors and revive the troubled business.

Jeon told the ICT Ministry that he is currently looking for potential investors and wished to continue the business. An official said that added that the ministry will check with Jeon after the trial and ask him about his future plans.

The Cyworld domain will be open until Nov. 21, but users are currently unable to login in through the official website.

The Korea Communications Commission has said that it would take measures to protect user data should Jeon decide to terminate operations.

By Shim woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114