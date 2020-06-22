 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Religious group accused of coronavirus spread faces W100b claim

By Kim Arin
Published : Jun 22, 2020 - 17:44       Updated : Jun 22, 2020 - 17:44
Shincheonji founder Lee Man-hee speaks to reporters during a press conference held early March. (Yonhap)
Shincheonji founder Lee Man-hee speaks to reporters during a press conference held early March. (Yonhap)

Korea’s former epicenter Daegu is pursuing a claim for damages against the religious group Shincheonji, which is linked to 61.8 percent of the city’s total 6,900 cases of the novel coronavirus.

Daegu Office said in a Monday briefing that it has filed a claim with the district court seeking some 100 billion won ($82.3 million) for losses suffered as a consequence of the disease spreading through the church.

“The church interfered with the city’s contact tracing efforts by falsely reporting when and where the services had taken place and omitted the full list of followers who were present,” the city’s special political advisor Jung Hae-yong told reporters.

He said the church’s failures to cooperate with the disease control authorities were responsible for hampering the early response and subsequently worsening the outbreak in the city, which had been Korea’s worst to date.

From investigations undertaken in March, Jung said the city also found the church held worship events despite an administrative order barring mass gatherings.

Prior to the lawsuit, the city had asked the court to seize some of the group leader Lee Man-hee’s assets including the church building there in the southern district of Nam.

This is the second complaint lodged by a municipal government against Lee, who claims he is the second coming of Jesus Christ.

On March 1, Seoul City government reported Lee and the rest of the church leadership to the prosecution on multiple criminal suspicions including murder and violations of laws on infectious disease control.

By KIm Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114