Business

Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition preorders close in 1 hour

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Jun 19, 2020 - 15:46       Updated : Jun 19, 2020 - 15:46
(Samsung Electronics)
(Samsung Electronics)
“I purple you,” Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, is selling like hot cakes.

Preorders for Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy S20+ 5G phone and wireless earphones Buds+ BTS Editions, garbed in the K-pop group’s iconic purple and accentuated with tiny purple hearts and BTS logo, closed in an hour since opening in South Korea, Friday.

The set is priced at 1.6 million won ($1,320), not a far-off figure from the combined price of a regular S20+ and Buds+, which cost about 1.5 million won. Samsung refrained from sharing how many sets they made available for the online preorders.

The shipments will begin from June 29, ahead of the official global launch date slated for July 9.

Those who have purchased the phone through preorders will receive a BTS Edition wireless charger, a specially designed casing and a BTS poster.

The BTS Edition phones and earphones will be available at offline Samsung Digital Plazas across the country at some 50 locations starting July 9. They will also be available in more than 50 countries. It is also possible to purchase the cellphone and earphones separately.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
