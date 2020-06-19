BMW Korea introduces electronic contract system

(BMW Korea)
BMW Korea said Friday it will introduce an electronic contract system, called the Digital Sales Platform, becoming the first foreign carmaker to do so here.
According to the BMW Korea, the new system, which would entirely replace the traditional face-to-face contract services, will be implemented in all of its seven dealerships and 52 showrooms across the country, starting July 1.
The Digital Sales Platform will replace all paperwork necessary in purchasing a car, including registering for a test drive, with electronic documents, according to BMW Korea. It will also allow management of the entire contract process and storing of the documents with mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablet PCs.
BMW Korea also said the new system will address problems such as leakage of private information, disagreements over contract conditions and missing documents, digitizing the entire contract process.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)