Hyundai Capital issues green bond worth W382.5b

South Korean auto financing firm Hyundai Capital said Thursday that it has issued a three-year Swiss franc-denominated green bond worth 300 million francs ($316 million), or about 382.5 billion won when converted, the company said Thursday.
The bond is issued for the company’s lease financing programs on Hyundai Motor Group’s green car lineup, it added. Hyundai Capital is a subsidiary of the auto giant.
It is the firm’s third overseas green bond issuance since 2016.
A green bond is specifically earmarked to be used for climate and environmental projects.
The latest deal enabled investors to enjoy higher interest rates by Switzerland’s mid-swap and another 135 basis points, the officials said.
Prior to the deal, the financing firm issued bonds worth 1.98 billion Swiss francs across eight issuances, after entering Switzerland’s market in 2010.
“We have reinforced our position in the market by continuously providing liquidity to Swiss investors. As a result, we could complete the massive amount of the latest bond issuance amid the global economic downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic,” an official said.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)