Samsung relieved from owner risk as court denies arrest of Lee Jae-yong

Samsung Electronics dodged a major blow to its business momentum on Tuesday as the court disapproved of the prosecutors’ arrest warrant on Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong over an alleged involvement in a merger and accounting fraud.
Relieved from losing its de facto leader once again, Samsung is now looked to focus on picking up their business growth plans and seeking breakthroughs amid aggravating global economic uncertainties.
Lee left the Seoul detention center of Korea Correctional Service at around 2:42 a.m.
The heir didn‘t leave any comment on the court’s decision.
The attorneys on Lee’s side released a statement that the court’s rejection means that there is no sufficient evidence for criminal charges and no need for his arrest.
The arrest warrants on two other Samsung executives Choi Gee-sung and Kim Jong-joong were also turned down by the court.
Samsung has strongly been denying the prosecutors’ accusations that Lee was involved in the group-level scheme to facilitate the takeover of control from his ailing father and Chairman Lee Kun-hee.
In response to the accusations that the vice chairman had received detailed reports about the 2015 merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries, which entailed unlawful practices including manipulation of the merger ratio by artificially lowering C&T’s share price and accounting fraud for Samsung Biologics to inflate the value, Samsung asserted that Lee had nether been reported on the issues nor issued such orders.
Regarding the arrest warrant, Samsung claims the prosecution’s action is excessive, considering that there is no possibility of Lee eliminating evidence or fleeing. One day before the arrest warrant was issued, Samsung had request an outside view about legitimacy of the current probe into Samsung.
“It was an excessive action by the prosecutors to seek an arrest warrant given that Lee is the country’s most prominent businessman,” said Lee Byung-tae, professor at Korea Advanced Institute of Technology, during a televised discussion on the Samsung issue. “The prosecutors should have kept the principles of presumption of innocence and no detention. It seems like Korean businessmen are deprived of human rights.”
Since released from jail in February 2018, Lee has been aggressive in spearheading the country’s biggest tech giant, making various publicized moves.
Starting with a two-week-long travel to North America and Europe in March 2018, Lee made active moves in association with Samsung’s current and future businesses after the release, although retrials on bribery charges are still going on.
The heir apparent boasted his strong global network as he met with business tycoons across industries and political leaders from Japan, China, Vietnam, India, US and Europe.
Under Lee’s leadership, Samsung has announced massive investment plans, including a 180 trillion won worth plan from 2018 through 2020, focused on boosting the country’s software sector and expanding employment to help the government address the youth unemployment problem.
Samsung has also renewed its goal to become the world’s top general semiconductor company by 2030 with a combined investment plan worth 133 trillion won to establish a balanced portfolio of memory and system-on-chip businesses.
“Leaders have two important roles,” said Oh Il-sun, director of Korea CXO Institute. “One is to confirm long-term investment plans and the other is to build and maintain a strong global network.”
“Lee has been playing his role as the de facto leader pretty well since release (in 2018),” he added.
Lee has avoided detention, but as the prosecutors’ probe will continue.
The prosecutors will decide on Samsung’s request to form an external committee to seek citizens’ view on legitimacy of the ongoing probe into Samsung on Thursday.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)