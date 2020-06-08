 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Sports

KBO's Hanwha Eagles name interim manager during 14-game slide

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 8, 2020 - 09:47       Updated : Jun 8, 2020 - 09:47

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Mired in a 14-game losing streak, South Korean baseball club Hanwha Eagles on Monday promoted their minor league skipper to their interim manager.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team said Choi Won-ho will take over from Han Yong-duk, who resigned Sunday following the Eagles' 14th straight loss. The Eagles are now 7-23, dead last in the 10-team league.

This will be Choi's first managerial stint in the KBO. The former pitcher had served as a minor league pitching coach for the LG Twins and worked as a television color commentator. He took over the Eagles' Futures League affiliate last fall.

The 47-year-old is tasked with stopping the bleeding that began on May 23. By losing to the NC Dinos 8-2 Sunday, the Eagles tied their franchise record for the longest losing skid, and they sit four losses from tying the league's all-time mark set by the now-defunct Sammi Superstars in 1985.

On Tuesday, the Eagles will open a midweek three-game series against the Lotte Giants, who enjoyed a three game sweep of the KT Wiz this past weekend. Up next for the Eagles will be the Doosan Bears starting Friday. The Bears swept the Kia Tigers in their weekend series and are in second place at 19-10.

The Eagles made a few more changes to the rest of their coaching staff. Chung Kyoung-bae, who had been named the new hitting coach Sunday, will double as Choi's bench coach. Former pitching coach Song Jin-woo will return from the minors to reprise his KBO role. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114