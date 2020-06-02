'A French Woman’: about a woman who belongs nowhere

“A French Woman” (Lotte Entertainment)



Following a sequence of surreal scenes in the film “A French Woman” by director Kim Hee-jung, the viewers will be hit by an unexpectedly realistic message especially apt in this period of the pandemic.



“A French Woman” follows Mi-ra, a Korean with French citizenship, who visits her home country for the first time in a long time. Reunited with her old friends Young-eun and Sung-woo, Mi-ra travels back and forth in time, visiting moments in her past, especially those related to their late friend Hye-ran.



According to the director, the film stems from her own experiences living abroad, studying for seven years in Poland and living in France for about a year.



“I became interested in Koreans living abroad, especially women. They’re in a complicated state where it’s still not easy to live in a foreign land yet they’ve become too localized to come back to Korea. I felt various emotions in encountering them and I wanted to make a film about the feelings,” Kim said during the film’s press screening held in Seoul on Monday, where the lead cast Kim Ho-jeong, Kim Ji-young and Ryu A-bel were also present.







Kim Ho-jeong, a 30-year veteran of the stage and screen, takes up the role of Mi-ra. According to the director, she could not think of anyone other than Kim when she thought of “French woman.”



“There was only Ho-jeong (for this role). She’s experienced with theater so I knew she would be good in interpreting the script. And she’s just like a French woman, although she’d studied in Germany and not France,” director Kim said, adding even director Bong Joon-ho had thought the actress had lived in France for a long time.



Mi-ra had moved to Paris 20 years earlier to study acting and settled there, marrying a French man and working as an interpreter. In the summer of 2015, she visits Korea after divorcing her husband who had cheated on her with a younger Korean woman.



“Mi-ra doesn’t belong to any society and sits on the border. When I first received the script, I had just turned 50 and was thinking about how I should live and act in the future and I could fervently relate to the story,” the actress, now 52, said.



Unlike Mi-ra, both her friends have expanded their acting career, Young-eun -- played by actress Kim Ji-young -- as a filmmaker and Sung-woo -- played by actor Kim Young-min -- as a theater director. A rising actress Ryu A-bel takes up the role of the dead friend Hye-ran who keeps appearing before Mi-ra as she jumps in and out of dreams and travels to the past.







