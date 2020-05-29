 Back To Top
Business

SKT to develop AI-based post-production platform

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : May 29, 2020 - 16:03

SK Telecom said Friday it plans to develop an artificial intelligence-based post-production platform to help local firms to export cultural content products abroad.

The South Korean telecommunications firm said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with local post-production firm New ID to collaborate on the project.

“The latest partnership deal will meet increased foreign demand for Korea’s cultural productions,” the company said. “The two companies expect the new platform to reduce the time and cost by automatizing the post-production process.”

SKT’s platform will be able to automatically detect images, audio files and subtitles that need to be removed before exporting to other nations using different languages. It will locate and delete contents that can potentially infringe intellectual property elsewhere, the company added.

According to SKT, the platform will also feature a video scaler that can improve video quality.

The automated platform can be used for livestreaming and sports broadcasting too. For instance, it can translate the scoreboard in real time, according to the company.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
