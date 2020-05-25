 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] S. Korea unveils draft plan to foster renewable energy

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 26, 2020 - 10:00       Updated : May 26, 2020 - 10:00




South Korea announced a long-term plan to spur a shift toward renewable power sources away from fossil fuels and nuclear energy.

The draft plan for the nation’s ninth basic energy policy for the years 2020-2034 calls for raising the share of renewable energy out of its electricity generation to 40 percent by 2034 from the current 15.1 percent.

Power plants fired by liquefied natural gas (LNG) will take up 31 percent of the total from the present 32.3 percent.

Drawn up by a working group under the Energy Ministry, the plan also stipulates the closing of all coal-fired power plants whose 30-year operational life cycles expire by 2034. (Yonhap)





