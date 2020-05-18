 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

SK E&C wins $7.5m deal to construct PDH plant in Saudi Arabia

By Jo He-rim
Published : May 18, 2020 - 17:08       Updated : May 18, 2020 - 17:08
SK Advanced’s propylene plant in Ulsan (SK E&C)
SK Advanced’s propylene plant in Ulsan (SK E&C)

SK Engineering and Construction said Monday it has won a construction deal worth $7.55 million for a mega-sized Propane Dehydrogenation plant in Saudi Arabia.

According to the South Korean construction company, the project is ordered by the joint venture of its energy arm SK gas and Saudi Arabian Advanced Global Investment Company. SK E&C will be in charge of Front End Engineering Design for the PDH plant and utility and off-site facilities, the company said.

PDH is a process to produce propylene by removing hydrogen from propane gas. The propylene produced is polymerized to polypropylene to be used for a wide variety of purposes, from industrial materials such as car trims to daily merchandise, such as kitchen wares.

Under the project, SK E&C will embark on the FEED work for the PDH plant and utility facilities that can produce an annual amount of 843,000 tons of propylene, in Jubail Industrial City, located 600 kilometers from the country’s capital Riyadh. The duration of the project is set for about six months, the company said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114