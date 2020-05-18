 Back To Top
Life&Style

Football fiasco: FC Seoul accused of placing sex dolls in home stands

By Lim Jang-won
Published : May 18, 2020 - 19:11       Updated : May 18, 2020 - 19:11
Alleged sex dolls holding up FC Seoul cheer signs are placed in the stand of Seoul World Cup Stadium on Sunday. (Yonhap)
FC Seoul posted a formal apology on social media on Monday for putting mannequins, which many contend are sex dolls, in the stands for the team’s first home game of the season, which was held Sunday without spectators.

“We apologize to all the fans for causing deep concern regarding the cheer-mannequins set up during the game on the 17th. Although the mannequins differed from previous ones in that the material is human-like, from the start we confirmed that these products were not adult goods,” posted FC Seoul.

FC Seoul beat Gwangju FC 1-0 at Seoul World Cup Stadium, but the victory was dampened by the fans disgusted by the display of mannequins on the stands.

The mannequins, which some fans pointed out looked like sex dolls, were placed in the stands as the games were held without spectators due to the spread of COVID-19.

“(The company’s) name and signs with the specific BJs’ names were shown. This is due to our officials not checking in detail. This part is completely our fault,” FC Seoul said in the apology.

The dolls held signs bearing messages of support for the team, as well as logos of the company that supplied the dolls and the names of the broadcast jockeys the dolls were modeled after. Broadcast jockeys, or BJs, stream content online while viewers send them monetary gifts.

Many fans were upset by the apology, which shifted the blame to the mannequin provider and apologized only for not checking the signs.

“Shouldn’t you guys actually make the games enjoyable for all family members instead of merely advertising it as such?” commented one fan.

“You guys keep apologizing for only the signs that mention specific BJs. The mannequins obviously have a sexual appearance. The fact that these were placed in the stadium where families go with their children to cheer is the problem,” commented another angry fan.

Criticisms continued as Dalkom, the mannequin supplier in question, was found to sell sex dolls.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
