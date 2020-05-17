 Back To Top
National

S. Korea confirms 13 new COVID-19 patients

By Kim Arin
Published : May 17, 2020 - 11:55       Updated : May 17, 2020 - 11:56
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea reported Sunday 13 more patients of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the nationwide total to 11,050.

After a cluster of infections was identified in Itaewon, a nightlife district in Seoul, on May 6, the daily tally of new infections rose to over 20 for six consecutive days in the past week before dropping below the 20 mark Saturday.

No deaths linked to the occurred during the 24 hours of the previous day. So far, 262 people have died from the infection, with the fatality rate standing at 2.3 percent.

The number of patients released from isolation after making full recovery has reached 9,888.

Korea has largely managed to suppress the curve through stringent physical distancing practices since posting the highest record of 909 daily confirmed cases on Feb. 29. This containment success was feared to be facing renewed danger with the outbreak in Itaewon, but disease control authorities have said the scale of transmission does not appear to be "explosive."

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
