 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

Global K-pop fest KCON to be streamed on YouTube amid outbreak

By Yonhap
Published : May 14, 2020 - 11:51       Updated : May 14, 2020 - 11:55
KCON:TACT 2020 Summer (CJ ENM)
KCON:TACT 2020 Summer (CJ ENM)

KCON, a major K-pop and Korean culture festival series held overseas every year, will be held partly online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its organizer announced Thursday.

Under this year's banner theme "KCON:TACT 2020 Summer," KCON will be streamed on June 20-26 through the channel "M-net K-POP" on YouTube, according to South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM.

Content will be streamed 24-hours a day for seven days, spanning a total of 168 hours, CJ said.

Without naming any artists, CJ said some 30 K-pop acts will perform live during the week-long period. Augmented and virtual reality technology featured in previous KCON events will also be used.

Due to suboptimal conditions for in-person meetings, meet-and-greet events between fans and artists will also be held remotely. Non-music contents, such as in beauty, food and lifestyle areas, will also be available.

CJ said some of the contents will be available as paid content.

Parts of the proceeds will be donated to UNESCO's Learning Never Stops campaign, the company said.

"We planned the event to provide quality contents to fans with limited access to K-culture and artists with opportunities to connect with important fans," CJ said in a statement.

A company official added that CJ is also currently planning to hold in-person, live KCON events in Los Angeles, Tokyo and Thailand sometime within 2020.

Though unlikely in the near future, organizers are currently deliberating over when to hold the events.

In March, CJ canceled its KCON 2020 New York event, initially planned for June 12-14 at New York City's Javits Center, citing COVID-19.

Launched in 2012 amid the global emergence of K-pop and Korean cultural content, KCON has been at the forefront of promoting Korean pop culture overseas. KCON's cumulative visitor total tops 1.1 million, according to CJ ENM. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114