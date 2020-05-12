Itaewon cluster infection brings light to Korea’s nightlife

As the Itaewon area in central Seoul has become the focal point of a potential second wave of new coronavirus infections in Korea, nightlife establishments are being shut down across the country.



Authorities are issuing administrative orders banning mass gatherings not just at “entertainment facilities,” referring to clubs and bars, but also some classified as “general restaurants,” such as singles bars and old-fashioned pubs, with concerns rising about a potential “balloon effect.”



For those uninitiated to the unique dynamics of nightlife culture in Korea, following are brief descriptions of some of the entertainment facilities being mentioned.



Authorities from a district office in Busan put up an administrative order on the wall of a club in central Busan, banning nightlife establishments from hosting crowds of people. (Yonhap)