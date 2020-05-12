3 of 4 universities to continue remote learning throughout semester

(GIST-Yonhap)
Three out of four universities in Korea are expected to continue with remote learning throughout the first semester of this year as part of efforts to keep the COVID-19 from spreading.
The Korean Association of Private University Presidents said on Tuesday that a survey of 193 private, public and national four-year universities nationwide showed that 75 percent, or 145 schools, will continue with remote lessons until the end of the first semester in June.
Seventy-one universities decided to go on with the virtual classes for the entire semester, and 74 others said they will do so “until the coronavirus situation stabilizes,” which they don’t think will happen before the summer vacation.
COVID-19 infections in Korea appeared to subside in late April and early this month, but began to rise again as a new cluster of the coronavirus among clubs and bars in Seoul’s Itaewon emerged over the long holidays.
Until last week, only 70 percent, or 135 universities, said remote learning will replace offline classes throughout the first semester, but 10 more schools joined them after cases linked to the Itaewon clubs were confirmed.
As many new cases were confirmed in the Seoul metropolitan area, universities around the capital have come under pressure to further postpone offline classes.
As of now, 7.7 percent of the universities nationwide, or 15 schools, are scheduled to have students return to school for lessons between May 18-20; eight from May 25; and two from June 1.
Twenty-three universities have already begun physical classes.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)