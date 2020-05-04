 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung makes largest R&D investment in Q1

By Song Su-hyun
Published : May 4, 2020 - 16:36       Updated : May 4, 2020 - 17:30
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Despite uncertainties in the global business environment triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, South Korea’s biggest tech giant Samsung Electronics said Monday it made the largest-ever investment in research and development in the first quarter.

The South Korean tech giant spent a total of 5.36 trillion won ($4.37 billion) on R&D activities in the January-March period, surpassing its previous record of 5.32 trillion won in the fourth quarter of 2018, its financial data reported to the Financial Supervisory Service showed.

The R&D spending accounted for 9.7 percent of the company’s sales in the first quarter, growing slightly from the same period last year.

Except for the final quarter of last year, when Samsung suffered the downcycle in the semiconductor market, the tech titan had continued making over 5 trillion won worth investment in the R&D sector per quarter since late 2018.

Last year, the company’s total R&D investment stood at 20.19 trillion won, exceeding the 20 trillion won mark for the first time.

Although the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to be reflected in its performance in the second quarter, Samsung is likely to maintain the R&D investment amount each quarter with a plan to spend more than 20 trillion won throughout the year.

“Despite the highly uncertain market conditions upon the pandemic, Samsung will continue making consistent investments on technologies in order to widen the gap with competitors,” said Kim Ki-nam, vice chairman of Samsung’s semiconductor division at the company’s shareholders meeting in March.

The tech giant has two mid- and long-term investment plans: To spend 133 trillion won on establishing R&D and manufacturing infrastructure for the system-on-chip business by 2030, and 13 trillion won on its new quantum-dot display business by 2025.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114