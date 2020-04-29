‘Extracurricular’ raises questions about teenage crimes

“Extracurricular” (Netflix)

Are teenagers responsible for their deliquency and are adults free of culpability for the teenagers’ crimes?



Upcoming Netflix original series “Extracurricular” deviates from most Korean TV dramas about teenagers in exploring the dark reality of juvenile crimes.



Yoon Sin-ae, CEO of the series’ production company Studio 329, said that when she received the script from budding writer Jin Han-sae, she knew she had to do it.



“The series tells the story of teenagers who destroy their own lives by making wrong decisions. I wanted to throw out questions about crimes that happen around us in real life,” Yoon said during a press event Tuesday.



“Extracurricular” shows how high school students face irreversible consequences for making wrong choices and becoming involved in dangerous crimes to make money.



The series is helmed by veteran director Kim Jin-min of “She Was Pretty” (2015) and “Time Between Dog and Wolf” (2007), and features young and aspiring actors Kim Dong-hee, Jung Da-bin, Park Ju-hyun and Nam Yoon-soo in lead roles.







Cast members of “Extracurricular” -- Park Ju-hyun (from left), Kim Dong-hee, Jung Da-bin and Nam Yoon-soo -- pose for photos Tuesday. (Netflix)