 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Sports

Son of legend wins 1st MVP award in men's basketball

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 20, 2020 - 15:33       Updated : Apr 20, 2020 - 15:47
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Heo Hoon, the second son of the South Korean hoops legend Hur Jae, was named the most valuable player (MVP) in the men's pro basketball league Monday.

The third-year guard for the KT Sonicboom in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) earned his first regular season MVP honor, collecting 63 out of 111 votes from the media. DB Promy center Kim Jong-kyu had 47 votes.

Heo, the first overall pick at the 2017 draft, led the KBL with 7.2 assists per game, and ranked second among South Korean-born players with 14.9 points per game.

In October, Heo, 24, tied a KBL record by draining nine consecutive three-point field goals in a game. In February, he put up 24 points and 21 assists, becoming the first player in league history with over 20 points and 20 helpers in the same game. Heo was also the leading vote getter for January's All-Star Game.

Heo is the first member of the Korean basketball family to win a regular season MVP award as a pro.

His older brother, Heo Ung, is also a KBL regular, but he has not yet threatened to win the top individual award in his five seasons. Their father is widely regarded as the greatest South Korean basketball player ever, but his prime came during the semi-pro days of the early to mid 1990s. Hur Jae spent eight seasons in the KBL, which was launched in 1997. He won a playoff MVP but never the regular season award.

Heo Hoon said his father's MVP is no different than his own and added, "I am honored to join him as an MVP."

"I didn't think I could win this award," he said. "I just tried to help the team win and play hard each and every game. I heard some MVP talk in the second half of the season, and I started getting a bit conscious from that point."

Despite Heo's heroics, his Sonicboom finished the abbreviated season with an underwhelming 21-22 record, good for the sixth and final playoff spot.

"I'd love to win a title with this team and win another MVP award as a champion," Heo said.

Heo received 10 million won ($8,200) along with his MVP trophy and said he's going to donate it to a charity to help with COVID-19 quarantine efforts.

Heo Hoon was also named to the All-KBL Team, joined by Kim, KCC Egis' Song Kyo-chang, LG Sakers' Cady Lalanne and SK Knights' Jameel Warney.

Warney was named the best foreign player after averaging 20.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the final portion of the regular season and the entire playoffs were canceled on March 24.

Teams played a few games behind closed doors in February but play was halted on Feb. 29. Teams normally play 54 games each but had 11 or 12 games remaining at the time.

COVID-19 concerns forced the KBL to scrap plans for an awards ceremony. Only the winners were invited for the award presentation, which was streamed live on YouTube. (Yonhap)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114