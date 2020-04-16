 Back To Top
National

S. Korea reports 22 new virus cases, 4 deaths

By Kim Arin
Published : Apr 16, 2020 - 10:21       Updated : Apr 16, 2020 - 11:00

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea confirmed 22 new coronavirus patients for the preceding 24 hours as of Thursday at 12:01 a.m., marking a fourth consecutive day when the number of new infections fell below 30.

On a cumulative basis, Korea has reported 10,613 cases. Of those, 7,757 or 73 percent have recovered.

The greater Seoul area, including Gyeonggi Province, accounted for the highest proportion of new cases at six. Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province each counted four new cases. Busan had three and Gangwon Province one.

The other four were detected at the border. The number of imported cases reached 967.

All arrivals to Korea are required to self-isolate for 14 days starting April 1. There were 58,387 people under quarantine orders as of Thursday.

Four more people died, bringing the death toll to 229. Korea’s fatality rate stands at over 2 percent.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)

