National

Voter turnout surges to highest level in decades

By Choi Si-young
Published : Apr 15, 2020 - 20:59       Updated : Apr 15, 2020 - 20:59
A man placed in self-quarantine casts a ballot in Seoul's central Jongno district. (Yonhap)
A man placed in self-quarantine casts a ballot in Seoul’s central Jongno district. (Yonhap)

Despite the continuing coronavirus outbreak, South Korean citizens flocked to the polls for Wednesday’s general election, pushing the turnout rate to the highest in years.

As of 6 p.m., when balloting was still underway for voters quarantined over COVID-19, nearly 66 percent of the country’s 43 million registered voters had cast their ballot. That was the highest figure in a general election since 2000.

A record 11 million people -- 26 percent of the electorate -- took part in the early voting, on Friday and Saturday.

Some experts said the turnout in early voting was high because voters were looking to minimize the risk of contracting the highly communicable respiratory disease.

“With the record turnout in the early voting aside, more people were confident to come out to vote today, as they had demonstrated maturity and solidarity in countering the virus,” an official at the National Election Commission said.

The parliamentary election was seen as the test of support for South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his fiercely-debated domestic agenda, including the controversial prosecution reform and income-led growth initiative. 

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
