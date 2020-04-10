Rival parties expect sweeping victory in longtime strongholds

Key members of the ruling Democratic Party discuss strategies to win swing voters in marginal constituencies in Busan at a local office there on April 6. (Yonhap)



This year’s general elections are shaping up to be a battle between the ruling party that aims to maintain dominance and the main opposition party that hopes to “pass judgment” on the Moon Jae-in administration.



While both project that they will take majority, the outlook remains unclear.



The exceptions are centered on the southwestern city of Gwangju and surrounding North and South Jeolla Provinces for the ruling Democratic Party, and Daegu and adjoining North Gyeongsang Province for the main opposition United Future Party.



In these areas -- longtime strongholds of the two rival parties -- both project sweeping victories.



The ruling party said it would claim at least 26 out of 28 constituencies in Gwangju and Jeolla provinces, whereas the United Future Party said its projection was 24 out of 25 seats in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.





Members of the conservative main opposition United Future Party bow their heads to broaden appeal to voters during street canvassing in Busan on April 5, ahead of parliamentary elections on April 15. (Yonhap)