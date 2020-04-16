Ex-police commissioner elected on prosecution reform pledge

(Yonhap)
Hwang Un-hah, the former commissioner of the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency standing trial on power abuse charges, won a parliamentary seat in his hometown city of Daejeon in Wednesday’s general election.
Winning the race by a narrow margin against a conservative United Future Party rival, Hwang secured a seat on the ruling Democratic Party of Korea’s ticket to represent the conservative-leaning Jung-gu constituency of Daejeon.
Hwang is an outspoken critic of the prosecution and had made prosecution reform a cornerstone of his agenda, saying the prosecution remains “immune to the dynamics of democracy.”
At court, he is fighting an accusation that he launched a police probe under a directive from the presidential office to influence the Ulsan mayoral election in 2018. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoings, saying “prosecutors framed” him in the scandal.
In November last year, Hwang had asked police to honorably discharge him, but the police rejected the request, citing the ongoing power abuse investigation. A month later, police transferred him to head one of its institutes that trains officers.
“I owe it to the voters who blocked the prosecution from dragging me down. A country our people deserve and better politics, that‘d be my next promise,” Hwang said when polls predicted his victory.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)