 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Nexon founder expands investment in non-gaming sector

By Kim Young-won
Published : Apr 11, 2020 - 16:03       Updated : Apr 11, 2020 - 16:03
Kim Jung-ju, founder of game company Nexon.
Kim Jung-ju, founder of game company Nexon.




Kim Jung-ju, founder of South Korea’s largest game company Nexon, has invested in Canadian high-end outwear brand Moose Knuckles, seeking new opportunities in the non-gaming sector.

Kim, who now serves as chief of Nexon’s holding company NXC, took over 23.9 percent stake of the Canadian garment manufacturer for 64.2 billion won ($53 million).

Moose Knuckles is one of the top three high-end winter jacket brands, along with Nobis and Canada Goose. Their winter luxury parkas cost more than $1,000. Moose Knuckles, which targets those in their 30s and 40s, is also popular among teenagers here.

“Kim has been interested in market for millennials and Generation Z,” an official from NXC, was quoted as saying by local newspaper the Korea Economic Daily.

Partnering with local retail giant Lotte Department Store last year, the Canadian luxury outwear brand rolled out a special edition of its winter parkas, and all the 400 pieces were sold out despite of their expensive price tags.

Over the past years, the Nexon founder has been paying keen attention to companies in diverse segments ranging from baby care to pet food.

His investment portfolio includes online marketplace operator for Lego BrickLink, baby stroller maker Stokke, blockchain exchange Korbit, and pet food maker Agras Delic.

Since 2014, Kim has been working with US investment company Collaborative Fund, betting on electric vehicle companies and bean-based meat makers.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com).
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114