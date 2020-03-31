 Back To Top
Business

LG donates 50,000 coronavirus test kits to Indonesia

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Mar 31, 2020 - 14:02       Updated : Mar 31, 2020 - 14:02




LG Group said Tuesday its four affiliates -- LG Electronics, LG Chem, LG Innotek and LG International Corp. -- have donated 50,000 coronavirus test kits to the Indonesian government.

The donation was made in response to a request by the country, which lacks diagnostic kits due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, and to contribute to overcoming international difficulties caused by the infectious disease, the group said.

Supplies of some diagnostic kits to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management for sample testing were sent in early March and the tests were completed recently.

“We sincerely hope that the current situation is resolved soon based on the spirit of unity among Indonesians. We hope it will help the people of Indonesia,” said Yoon Chun-sung, CEO of LG International Corp., in a letter to Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

In Indonesia, LG Electronics operates home appliance factories such as televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators. LG Chem has petrochemical business, while LG Innotek runs plants for digital tuners. LG International Corp. does business related to food and energy resources, industrial infrastructure, information and communications technology and health care-related solutions. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
