PM: S. Korea to enforce mandatory two-week quarantine for all entrants from overseas

(Yonhap)



South Korea will enforce a two-week mandatory coronavirus quarantine for all entrants from overseas starting Wednesday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Sunday, as the number of imported virus cases has been on the rise.



All entrants to the country, regardless of their nationality, should stay in quarantine, the prime minister said. Visitors without local addresses here should stay in government-designated facilities at their own expense, he said.



"In order to prevent entry to the country for unimportant purposes, such as travel, we will expand the compulsory quarantine measure to all foreigners coming in for short stays too," Chung said during a government meeting to discuss measures against COVID-19. (Yonhap)