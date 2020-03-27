 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung to shutter another Brazil plant over new coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 27, 2020 - 11:04       Updated : Mar 27, 2020 - 11:15

(Samsung Electronics Co.)
(Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it will temporarily close another manufacturing plant in Brazil due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Samsung will suspend operation of its manufacturing plant in Campinas, Sao Paulo, in southeastern Brazil for two weeks from Monday to April 12.

The world's largest smartphone maker already shut down its plant in Manaus, Amazonas, in northern Brazil due to the virus crisis.

Samsung originally planned to close the Manaus factory from Tuesday to Sunday this week, but the company said its shutdown period will be extended to April 12.

Samsung has also shuttered its stores in Brazil since Tuesday and has been advising its workers to work from home.

Samsung operates two manufacturing plants, 300 stores and 17 customer service centers in Brazil. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114