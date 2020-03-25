Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit

(Yonhap)



South Korean President Moon Jae-in will brief other global leaders on his country's "effective" response to the novel coronavirus when they hold a special teleconference this week, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.



The Group of 20 (G-20) major economies are scheduled to open the session at 9 p.m. Thursday (Seoul time) for discussions on COVID-19 following Moon's proposal during his phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month.



High on the agenda are ways to strengthen international cooperation in the health care and quarantine sectors and minimize the economic fallout of the pandemic, according to Cheong Wa Dae's deputy spokesman Yoon Jae-kwan.



Moon, in particular, plans to share South Korea's experience from its "effective response" to the virus with the international community, he said.



The president is to introduce the country's measures including swift and transparent information provision to the public and the people's voluntary efforts to fight the viral disease.



Moon will also stress the importance of maintaining country-to-country "essential economic exchanges" despite travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.



The G-20 leaders plan to issue a joint declaration on international cooperation against COVID-19, Yoon said. (Yonhap)