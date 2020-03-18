 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Gyeonggi issues quarantine order for internet cafes, karaoke rooms, clubs

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 18, 2020 - 17:26       Updated : Mar 18, 2020 - 17:26
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Public-use businesses in Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, were ordered on Wednesday to thoroughly observe a set of guidelines for preventing the coronavirus outbreak.

Issuing a rare administrative order, the provincial government instructed internet cafes, karaoke rooms, clubs and other places of business frequented by the public to abide by seven quarantine requirements, including regular disinfection and ventilation, until April 6 to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The government said the administrative order will be applied to about 15,000 public-use establishments in the province whose confined spaces may increase the risk of virus transmissions through droplets.

Such establishments are ordered to designate quarantine managers, have all employees and customers wear a face mask, ban the entry of people with fever or respiratory symptoms, list all visitors and their contact numbers, conduct hand disinfection for all visitors and maintain the maximum distance between customers.

Violators will face a fine of up to 3 million won (US$2,400) and a suspension of business. If coronavirus infections occur at violators' premises, the government will also demand an indemnity over the relevant quarantine and treatment expenses.

The Gyeonggi government issued a similar administrative order for about 140 churches on Tuesday, imposing strict conditions on their offline worship services to help combat the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far infected more than 8,400 people in South Korea. Gyeonggi Province's coronavirus patients now number 277, compared with 270 in Seoul.

The successive administrative orders came after a string of cluster infections occurred at churches, internet cafes and other places of business in the capital area.

"The provincial government tried its best to avoid restraining economic activities amid difficult economic circumstances. The administrative order is inevitable to prevent cluster infections at clubs, internet cafes, karaoke rooms and other public-use facilities due to the danger of droplet-based transmissions," Gov. Lee Jae-myung said in a news conference. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114