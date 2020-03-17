 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

US rejects ‘side deal’ on labor costs for USFK workers

By Choi Si-young
Published : Mar 17, 2020 - 14:22       Updated : Mar 17, 2020 - 14:22
Jeong Eun-bo, Seoul's top negotiator for the defense cost-sharing talks, speaks to reporters before departing for LA at Incheon International Airport Monday. (Yonhap)
Jeong Eun-bo, Seoul's top negotiator for the defense cost-sharing talks, speaks to reporters before departing for LA at Incheon International Airport Monday. (Yonhap)

The US State Department reiterated Monday its earlier stance opposing a South Korean proposal to discuss labor costs for US Forces Korea’s Korean civilian employees, who are set to be placed on unpaid leave if the two countries fail to reach an agreement in the ongoing defense cost-sharing talks.

“A separate negotiation based solely on labor cost sharing would greatly detract from expeditiously concluding a mutually acceptable and comprehensive Special Measures Agreement,” the State Department told Voice of America.

“The expectation here is that a side agreement that covers the labor costs is not off the table for talks, if we go through a rough time finalizing an SMA,” Jeong told reporters before departing for LA.

Jeong initially proposed the side talks two weeks ago when the US military said it was notifying its workers of furloughs starting April 1. The US refused Jeong’s offer, insisting on a comprehensive SMA.

Korea and the US began their defense cost-sharing negotiations in September but have failed to reach an agreement due to differences over how much Seoul should contribute this year.

The US proposed that Korea pay about $5 billion, five times the current amount. The US has reportedly cut that figure down to $4 billion, but Korea is seeking to reduce it further.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114