US rejects ‘side deal’ on labor costs for USFK workers

Jeong Eun-bo, Seoul's top negotiator for the defense cost-sharing talks, speaks to reporters before departing for LA at Incheon International Airport Monday. (Yonhap)
The US State Department reiterated Monday its earlier stance opposing a South Korean proposal to discuss labor costs for US Forces Korea’s Korean civilian employees, who are set to be placed on unpaid leave if the two countries fail to reach an agreement in the ongoing defense cost-sharing talks.
“A separate negotiation based solely on labor cost sharing would greatly detract from expeditiously concluding a mutually acceptable and comprehensive Special Measures Agreement,” the State Department told Voice of America.
“The expectation here is that a side agreement that covers the labor costs is not off the table for talks, if we go through a rough time finalizing an SMA,” Jeong told reporters before departing for LA.
Jeong initially proposed the side talks two weeks ago when the US military said it was notifying its workers of furloughs starting April 1. The US refused Jeong’s offer, insisting on a comprehensive SMA.
Korea and the US began their defense cost-sharing negotiations in September but have failed to reach an agreement due to differences over how much Seoul should contribute this year.
The US proposed that Korea pay about $5 billion, five times the current amount. The US has reportedly cut that figure down to $4 billion, but Korea is seeking to reduce it further.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)