[News in focus] Apps show mask inventory for nearby locations in real time

KakaoMap and Naver Map now offer inventory checking services for masks.

Five days into the South Korean government’s attempt to create a streamlined system by rationing masks to two per person and establishing designated purchasing days each week depending on the purchaser’s birth year, apps and websites are springing to life to provide real-time information on mask stocks at government-appointed outlets.



Some of these services are the work of independent developers turned Good Samaritans, while others come from internet portal and telecom businesses.



“It’s definitely been helpful,” said the pharmacist in charge of Eunjung Pharmacy in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.



“We’ve had several young people come in and mention that they’d already checked online that we have stock,” she said. “It’s unfortunate that the more senior citizens do not know how to use these online services, though -- they don’t understand even if we explain how.”



Webpages “00Mask,” “Mask Nearby,” “Goodoc” and “Mask Saja” were among the first to give information on real-time mask inventories in the vicinity of the inquirer.





People whose birth years end in 5 or 0 line up to buy masks on Friday in front of the Onnuri Lily Pharmacy in Huam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The Naver Map application showed that the drugstore had over 100 masks in stock when the photo was taken. Half an hour later, fewer than 30 were left. (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)





On each app, a GPS-enabled digital map shows all the state-designated mask sellers -- pharmacies, post offices and Nonghyup Hanaro Mart stores -- that are close to the person asking.



The pins on the maps are black, red, yellow or green depending on how many masks remain in stock. Black means sold out, red means fewer than 30 left, yellow means 30-100 and green means 100 or more.



As of Friday, there were 13 apps available on the Android-based Play Store and three on the iOS App Store to help people get their state-supplied masks.



The most widely used digital maps in Korea, Naver Map and KakaoMap, have added similar functions to go with the keyword “mask.”



KT CS, an address-book service affiliate of telecom company KT, also added a mask alert system to its 114 application.



One online commenter picked Naver Map as her favorite so far, because it provides a phone number the user can call to verify the information posted online.



Which brings up the point that the real-time information through these services may not always reflect the situation on the ground.







Eunjung Pharmacy’s mask sales begin at 3 p.m., while Onnuri Lily Pharmacy’s begin at 1:30 p.m. Apps and web services help people know this before they make the trip to the pharmacy. (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)