S. Korea on edge over largest yet mass infections in Seoul

Seoul’s biggest-yet cluster of infections emerged in South Korea’s capital Tuesday, keeping health authorities on their toes despite the number of newly discovered infections slowing for the fourth consecutive day.
South Korea’s reported coronavirus cases rose by 131 to 7,513 with a total of 54 deaths, marking the lowest daily increase in two weeks, according to data tallied at Monday midnight by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new cluster in Seoul involves a total of 64 people, including employees at a call center in southwestern Seoul and their families, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said Tuesday, with an investigation into how the patients contracted the virus underway.
The number of confirmed cases linked to the call center in Guro-gu was feared to shoot up, given the working environment of the call center, at which employees sit close next to each other and constantly talk into phones.
Some 140 employees and trainees there were being tested for the virus as of Tuesday afternoon.
Fears about community spread are also mounting as the employees there reside in different parts of Seoul and nearby cities outside the capital -- at least 13 cases were confirmed in Incheon alone.
After the employees at the call center, who were using the 11th floor, tested positive for the virus late Monday, the authorities shut down the 12-story building for disinfection and launched an inspection into others who might have come into contact with them in the building.
South Korea, which saw daily increases of 500 or more last week, saw the rate at which new infections are discovered slow as health authorities nearly completed checks on some 310,000 Shincheonji followers at the center of the rapid spread of the virus here.
The government, however, is on high alert as smaller-scale clusters of infections continue to emerge in the country’s most populated areas -- Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, which could trigger a second or third wave of community transmission.
“The number of the total cases show a slowing trend. But if cluster infections with no clear links, albeit smaller in scale, occur in populated regions like Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, they could lead to an explosive increase in infections like with Shincheonji,” the KCDC official Kwon Jun-wook said at a briefing Tuesday.
The authorities said they were looking into possible links between the Shincheonji Church of Jesus and other clusters of infections.
Some 80 percent of the country’s total cases have been linked to infection clusters, while 20 percent are still having their exact infection routes scrutinized, according to the authorities.
Most of the cluster infection cases, or 63 percent, were traced to a branch of an enigmatic religious sect called the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu.
Of the 131 new cases confirmed Tuesday across the country, 92 people were in Daegu at the heart of the country’s virus outbreak, and 10 in North Gyeongsang Province, which neighbors the city. The number of cases in the two areas represent 90 percent of the country’s total.
Eleven new cases were reported each in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, four in Incheon and two each in Sejong and South Chungcheong Province, according to the data.
So far, 54 people, mostly in their 60s or older with underlying illnesses, have died from COVID-19, with the overall fatality rate at 0.7 percent. The current fatality rate stands at 4.2 percent for those in their 70s and 6.8 percent for those in their 80s.
A total of 80 people were in serious or critical condition, according to the KCDC.
A total of 7,212 people are in quarantine, while 247 people have been released after making full recoveries.
The number of people being tested for the virus stood at 18,452. The country has so far tested a total of 202,631 people, with 184,179 testing negative as of Monday midnight.
