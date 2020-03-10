 Back To Top
National

Dozens of diplomats flee Pyongyang amid coronavirus fears

By Choi Si-young
Published : Mar 10, 2020 - 15:26       Updated : Mar 10, 2020 - 16:48
Germany's Foreign Ministry calls North Korea's quarantine of foreign diplomats in Pyongyang a "disproportionate" anti-virus measure that leaves no choice but to "bring back the staff." (Yonhap)
Germany’s Foreign Ministry calls North Korea’s quarantine of foreign diplomats in Pyongyang a “disproportionate” anti-virus measure that leaves no choice but to “bring back the staff.” (Yonhap)

Dozens of diplomats in North Korea shuttered offices in Pyongyang and left the country Monday, following weeks of tight quarantine restrictions on diplomatic missions there to contain the novel coronavirus.

Yet to report a single infection, North Korea has enforced strong quarantine measures, closing borders with China, where the epidemic started, and subjecting foreigners, including diplomats, to a lockdown in their own premises.

North Korea lifted the monthlong quarantine on foreign diplomats on March 2.

The “forced quarantine” was one of the “disproportionate” anti-virus measures that prompted the temporary shutdown of the embassy, Germany’s Foreign Ministry said, blaming Pyongyang for leaving no choice but to “bring back the staff.” 

Germany was among several countries to close its mission and move its staff to Russia’s Vladivostok on Monday, along with France and Switzerland.

France’s Foreign Ministry agreed, saying the “drastic containment measures” impeded the work of the French Cooperation Office in Pyongyang, where it maintains an exchange office rather than an embassy.

Switzerland suspended its Cooperation Office in Pyongyang as well, claiming the office’s humanitarian assistance and peace promotion efforts were further challenged by North Korea’s border lockdown.

“It’s fundamentally about the question of access inside North Korea and the way that the North Koreans are applying quarantine,” Scott Snyder, a senior fellow at Council on Foreign Relations, told Voice of America.

Despite North Korea’s assertion that it has no infections, international health experts have repeatedly cast doubt on the claim, referring to its highly underdeveloped health care system to scan patients for the virus.

“There is no way we can trust North Korean media on information regarding the coronavirus,” an official from the global relief group Doctors Without Borders said, adding that the communist regime also decides which information to feed its people and the international public.

Tomas Ojea Quintana, UN special rapport for human rights in North Korea, urged Pyongyang on Monday to allow full access for medical and humanitarian experts, because a widespread infection there would deal a serious blow to its ill-nourished population.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
