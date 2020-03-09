 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Ahn Cheol-soo’s party surges in polls

By Kim Bo-gyung
Published : Mar 10, 2020 - 10:37       Updated : Mar 10, 2020 - 10:37
Ahn Cheol-soo (right) is seen in full protective gear at Daegu Dongsan Hospital in the coronavirus-hit city of Daegu, where he has volunteered to join the medical team treating COVID-19 patients, on March 2. (Yonhap)
Ahn Cheol-soo (right) is seen in full protective gear at Daegu Dongsan Hospital in the coronavirus-hit city of Daegu, where he has volunteered to join the medical team treating COVID-19 patients, on March 2. (Yonhap)

The tentatively named People’s Party led by Ahn Cheol-soo is rising in the polls on the back of support from young and centrist voters, a survey showed Monday.

The party’s approval rating came in at 4.7 percent between March 2 and March 6, up 3 percentage points from a week earlier, when it lagged behind in the 1 percent range, according to a survey by local pollster Realmeter.

The hike comes amid much-publicized volunteer work by former physician Ahn and his spouse at a hospital that treats COVID-19 patients in virus-hit Daegu.

Realmeter surveyed 2,527 eligible voters nationwide aged 18 years or older between March 2 and March 6.

The People’s Party garnered 6.9 percent support from those in their 20s, up 4.8 percentage points, while support from those in their 30s increased 7.6 percentage points from 0.5 percent to 8.1 percent, the survey showed.

Ahn’s party had an approval rating of 7.1 percent among respondents who identified themselves as centrists, compared with 2.6 percent a week earlier.

The party also racked up increased support from students, working people and housewives, the survey showed.

Meanwhile, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea’s approval rating rose 0.7 percentage point to 41.7 percent.

Despite a letter from former President Park Geun-hye calling for unity within the conservative bloc, support for the main opposition United Future Party climbed 0.2 percentage point to 31.2 percent, the survey showed.

The minor progressive Justice Party narrowly edged out the People’s Party with 4.9 percent approval, up 0.6 percentage point from the last week of February.

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114