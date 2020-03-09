Fire breaks out at Samsung chip plant, production unaffected

(Yonhap)



HWASEONG -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday a fire at its semiconductor plant in South Korea will not affect its chip production.



A fire broke out at Samsung's chip plant in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, late Sunday night and was completely extinguished early Monday morning, according to fire authorities.



No casualties have been reported so far.



The fire apparently broke out at a wastewater treatment deodorizer facility at the plant, according to a Samsung official, but didn't damage its production lines.



The company said it will fully cooperate with fire authorities to examine the exact cause of the accident.








