Business

Samsung’s chip division creates own AI center

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Mar 4, 2020 - 17:28       Updated : Mar 4, 2020 - 17:28
Shim Eun-soo (Samsung Electronics)
Shim Eun-soo (Samsung Electronics)


Samsung Electronics’ semiconductor division has launched its own artificial intelligence research center and is scouting global talent, according to industry sources Wednesday.

The new unit under the Device Solutions division has been named Data & Information Technology Center, and is headed by Shim Eun-soo, senior vice president who led AI software research at Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology.

The purpose of the new research body is related to applying AI technologies to the semiconductor manufacturing process to build a highly sophisticated smart factory for chips, according to the sources.

The DIT center is currently attracting AI researchers with doctorates from renowned universities overseas including the State University of New York and University of Tokyo.

The creation of the center was part of the tech giant’s annual organizational restructuring in January.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
