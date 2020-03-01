 Back To Top
Business

SKT forms global alliance with 9 telcos on 5G mobile edge computing

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 1, 2020 - 11:14       Updated : Mar 1, 2020 - 11:14
(SK Telecom Co.)

SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Sunday it has formed an international alliance with nine telecommunication firms to develop 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) technologies and services.

SK Telecom said Telecom Edge Cloud TF was established with nine other companies at a GSMA meeting in London last week. Its members include Deutsche Telekom AG of Germany, KDDI Corp. of Japan and EE Ltd. of Britain.

The TF aims to have global commercialization of 5G MEC by sharing each member's technology and service know-how.

MEC is a key technology in delivering ultra-low latency data communication in 5G networks that allows companies to offer better solutions in cloud gaming, smart factory and autonomous driving. It wants to minimize latency by providing a "shortcut" -- which can be completed by installing small-scale data centers at 5G base stations -- for data transmission.

SK Telecom has been one of the active players in the mobile industry to develop 5G MEC solutions.

In January, the company formed Global MEC TF with five Asian telecommunication firms to develop 5G MEC technologies and services. (Yonhap)



