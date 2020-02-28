Virus peak not in sight: KCDC vice director

South Korea has been adding new patients by the hundreds every day since Saturday with no end in near sight.
Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the country had 2,022 confirmed patients as of Friday morning, up 427 from the same time the previous day, with 24,751 more being tested. Of them, 62 are in Seoul, 66 in Gyeonggi, 63 in Busan, 394 in North Gyeongsang and 1,314 in Daegu.
Addressing a press briefing, the centers’ vice director Kwon Jun-wook said 16 patients were in critical condition, with 10 put on respirators or mechanically ventilated.
“It is hard to say, at this point, when the outbreak will reach its peak here,” he said.
According to government figures, 101 medical institutions are currently mobilized, running about 10,000 virus tests a day.
Patients in high-infection areas, namely Daegu, are staying in home isolation, waiting to be admitted. As of 7 p.m. Thursday, only 522 out of 1132 patients in the city had hospital beds.
Korea’s latest virus-linked death was that of a confirmed patient in Daegu who could not receive hospital care for three days since his diagnosis.
A man, 75, died Thursday in an ambulance after suffering respiratory failure. Until then, he was still in quarantine at his home in Dalseo-gu, a district in the west of the city. The Shincheonji follower was confirmed Tuesday to have contracted the virus, after he started having symptoms Saturday.
The elderly patient, who had undergone a kidney transplant 20 years ago, was in a high-risk group but was denied hospital admission as there were no available beds.
Health Ministry told reporters that as of Friday afternoon, 85.7 percent of beds at hospitals designated for virus treatment nationwide were occupied. Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Daejeon, Ulsan, Gangwon, North and South Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang all had their beds fully occupied.
The ministry said that once the state-designated hospitals reach full capacity, public and private health institutions will accommodate the patients.
Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin’s request to have the city’s patients moved to medical institutions in other areas was met by mixed responses from local government heads.
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said Wednesday virus patients from Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, especially those in critical condition, could be accommodated at municipal hospitals.
But Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung said transporting confirmed patients out of Daegu could jeopardize the safety of citizens elsewhere.
Lee said he believed it was safer to have patients of other illnesses, rather than COVID-19 patients, sent to other regions to make room for the virus patients on standby in Daegu.
“This is not to say Gyeonggi is rejecting COVID-19 patients, but having virus patients stay put and moving other patients may be a better strategy to mitigate further transmission,” he said, adding he has delivered this suggestion to the Interior Minister Chin Young.
Infectious disease experts say patients with milder symptoms may have to resort to home isolation, and patients who start to recover may have to be discharged earlier to increase availability of hospital beds.
Kim Tae-hyung, an infectious disease specialist at Soonchunhyang University Hospital in Seoul, told The Korea Herald that a patient has to test negative in two consecutive tests with a 24-hour interval in between in order for the quarantine to be lifted.
“This follows the standard set up during Middle-East respiratory syndrome outbreak five years ago, but there are far more patients now than then,” he said. “We may have to start discussing how long a patient will receive isolation treatment to give more patients chance for treatment.”
But this was a “Plan B,” he said. “Securing enough hospital beds for all patients would be the best, but we failed to do that. This is an alternative suggestion.”
Friday marks 39th day since first case was reported in Korea.
